Alberta election campaign: Smith makes a TV appearance, Notley talks education

Leaders of Alberta's two main political parties are back on the election campaign trail today in Calgary.

Voting day is set for May 29.

NDP Leader Rachel Notley has announced a plan to hire thousands of teachers and support workers in the public education system if her party wins.

United Conservative Party Leader Danielle Smith was on Global News early in the morning then plans to spend time with volunteers and voters.

She says she won't be campaigning on some of her party's more contentious ideas such as the sovereignty act, a provincial police force or an Alberta pension plan.

Smith's next media availability is set for Saturday.

On Thursday, Smith announced a jobs plan to address a shortage of workers, while Notley held a news conference to tell undecided voters that they can't trust Smith.

The UCP is claiming the NDP's plan for a net-zero electricity grid would bring a catastrophic $87-billion hit to taxpayers, an estimate a consultant the UCP hired to research the issue said is overblown. Notley said Smith is deliberately distorting numbers, but Smith said her party stands by the price tag.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2023.