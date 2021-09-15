Alberta expected to announce additional restaurant restrictions following emergency cabinet meeting

Jason Kenney's government is expected to announce new restrictions for Alberta restaurants that don't require proof of vaccination, according to a source familiar with the plans.

The rules, which are expected to be announced Wednesday evening, come after an emergency cabinet meeting held Wednesday morning.

Under the new restrictions, which are expected to go into effect Friday, restaurants in Alberta that don't require vaccination proof would be limited to offering patio or curbside service.

The province is also expected to continue its previously announced rules that prevent the service of alcohol in establishments after 10 p.m.

The government has scheduled a media availibility for 6 p.m. Wednesday where it will "provide an update on COVID-19 and the ongoing work to protect public health." Premier Kenney, Health Minister Tyler Shandro and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw are slated to participate.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as details emerge.