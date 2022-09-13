Alberta expected to announce bivalent COVID-19 vaccine this week: sources

Albertans will have access to the bivalent COVID-19 booster shot as early as next week, CTV News has learned.

The Alberta government is expected to make the announcement later this week.

The vaccine protects against the Omicron BA.1 variant and the original COVID-19 strain.

Health Canada recommends the booster for adults 18 and older who are fully vaccinated, three to six months after vaccination or infection.

Alberta has administered more than nine million COVID-19 vaccine doses, with 82 per cent of eligible people receiving one shot, 77.6 per cent getting two, and 39.3 per cent having one booster.

With files from CTV News Calgary and CTV News Toronto