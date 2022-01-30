Alberta expects first shipment of Paxlovid COVID-19 treatment on Monday

The first Paxlovid COVID-19 oral treatment shipment is expected to arrive in Alberta on Monday.

The pill is meant to help prevent hospitalization and severe outcomes in adults experiencing mild to moderate symptoms. It is the first oral medication for COVID-19 approved by Health Canada.

Alberta is expected to receive 3,200 pills in the first shipment, which will only be accessible with a prescription for at-risk populations, including the immunocompromised, individuals over the age of 65, and Indigenous people living in remote communities.

Additionally, a positive PCR test result is required to receive the drug.

Albertans can confirm their eligibility to receive a prescription for the medication by calling Health Link.

The shipment to Alberta is part of the first 30,400 treatment courses available in Canada, of 1 million units the federal government secured.

A treatment course consists of two pills taken daily together twice for a period of five days.

While Dr. Supriya Sharma, Health Canada's chief medical advisor, recognizes it will be another tool in the fight against COVID-19, the drug can only be used for one treatment period and must be taken within the first five days of symptoms.

"No drug, including Paxlovid, is a substitute for vaccination," Sharma said at a media availability two weeks ago.

