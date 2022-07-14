Alberta expects to roll out COVID-19 vaccines for infants and toddlers by the end of July

COVID-19 vaccines for infants and preschoolers are likely coming to Alberta by the end of the month after Canada's drug regulator approved Moderna's paediatric shot Thursday.

Health Canada now says the vaccine can be given to young children between the ages of six months and five years old in doses one-quarter the size of that approved for adults.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) gave provinces its assent to offer the vaccine to children in that age group Thursday, by recommending that children “may” be offered the vaccine.

It's welcome news to many Calgary families.

"This morning I turned on my news app and it was the top story and I literally jumped in the air and shouted," parent Zoey Duncan told CTV News. "It's a game changer -- especially with a kid who is about to go to daycare."

Distribution of the doses will be up to provinces.

An Alberta Health spokesperson said Thursday that the body is "currently finalizing details of what this will mean for Alberta."

Lisa Glover said the province "expects to receive an initial supply and be able to begin rolling out this vaccine by the end of (July)."

"I'm probably going to be the parent who spends naptime in the virtual lineup trying to book an appointment for my daughter," Duncan said.

NACI officials say this could be an “important protective measure” for parents who want to exercise the option for their kids, and the recommendation could be strengthened as more data becomes available.

While serious illness among young Canadians is rare, the committee said the number of children hospitalized for COVID-19 shot up dramatically as the Omicron variant spread rampantly last winter.

“This authorization comes at a critical time in the pandemic as we progress through the seventh wave. Though children are less likely to experience complications from COVID-19, they can still get very sick,” said Dr. Supriya Sharma, Health Canada's chief medical adviser, at a media briefing Thursday.

The average monthly rate of young children hospitalized because of COVID-19 increased from 1.4 per 100,000 children under five in the first two years of the pandemic to 15.9 per 100,000 in the first three months of 2022.

Roughly 1.7 million children in the country are now eligible.

NACI recommends the two doses are taken at least 8 weeks apart, but immunocompromised children can be offered three shots at four to eight week intervals.

AHS will administer all doses for the young age group, as the scope of practice for Alberta pharmacists for administering immunization is five years and older.

With files from the Canadian Press