Alberta faces a cold front Saturday; storm risk this evening

AFTERNOON UPDATE: We're still eyes-up on storms. Thursday night, I mentioned that the development pattern according to some of our more high-resolution modeling seemed a bit ... off. Today, it holds firm. Calgary's humidity is such that while storms are possible, the low-precipitation event still holds true. Today's temperature helps provide a little extra punch to the atmosphere, so isolated severe storms are still probably when this goes through.

Saturday, we get the cold front. Wind will likely press to at least 50 km/h in the afternoon, if not higher, as our temperatures plunge to the low 20s. This will trigger the aforementioned showers, and also offers a risk of thunderstorms.

The forecast strength of the event has had a ripple effect down the five day forecast; our high temperatures to close out the month have cooled marginally.

MORNING EDITION: Before you know it, we're right back into heat warnings. First, we're running the risk of thundershowers carrying into the start of the weekend.

A band of organized convection will knock our temperatures down a few pegs, but with that, we could see gusts approach 50 kilometres per hour locally, coupled with the usual suspects in a storm; lightning, hail, and driving rain.

The storm potential is most likely to occur Friday evening, but a risk extends to Saturday, as wel. This element has flip-flopped around, with some models taking a crack at no storm potential for the weekend. However it frames up, Saturday is offering some potential for rain, where over 10 millimetres could fall.

Sunday will offer a pleasant day; a seasonal 22 C, followed by a drastic warm-up that will push us back above 29 C for next week. This will carry into September.

How hot has it been? I turn again to Rolf on Twitter:

Yesterday was #Calgary's 22nd day with minimum temperature >10°C this August which raises 2022 from 3rd to 1st place for the most during August. Just 1 more day to break the all-time record. #ABWx #YycWx pic.twitter.com/uXva6t5IFP

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Friday

Evening: clear, low 12 C

Saturday

Mostly cloudy, cold front! Showers, chance of thundershowers

Daytime high: 22 C

Evening: clear, low 14 C

Sunday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: clear, low 11 C

Monday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 25 C

Evening: clear, low 14 C

Tuesday

Sunny

Daytime high: 28 C

Evening: clear, low 15 C

Wednesday

Sunny

Daytime high: 29 C

Evening: clear, low 15 C

Don took this pic from Kananaskis, if you were looking for a new desktop background.

