The provincial government has announced some new funding for families who've struggled with childcare costs, adding to its list of available benefits aimed at helping Albertans impacted by COVID-19.

It's earmarked $108 million for the Working Parents Benefit, a program designed to help families who had to employ different forms of childcare between April 2020 and December 2020.

All families who placed their children into licensed or unlicensed daycare, day homes, out-of-school care or preschool are eligible for $561 per child, provided they meet a number of criteria.

The government says the effort is an attempt to reduce stress on families because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We want to directly support these parents by alleviating the financial pressures they have faced this past year," said Minister of Children's Services Rebecca Schultz in a statement.

In order to apply for the benefit on March 1, families must also have a household income of $100,000 or less and have paid for three months of childcare between April 1 and Dec. 31, 2020.

Receipts of those costs must be provided, the government says.

The Working Parent Benefit is the latest of a number of financial assistance programs aimed at helping Albertans affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.