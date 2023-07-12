Alberta family's battle against homebuilder over mould continues

An Alberta family suing a Calgary homebuilder for $11 million says they're still waiting for answers and accountability more than three years after CTV News first reported on their story.

Shane and Kandace Yakemchuk filed the proposed class action lawsuit against Excel Homes after they say leakage and mould in their Cochrane home contributed to the death of their 24-year-old daughter Deja.

According to the family's lawyer, at least 11 additional parties have come forward with claims against the company since the initial lawsuit.

"My biggest fear is that I hear families saying they have sick kids," Kandace Yakemchuk told CTV News Wednesday.

"And I know the possible outcome."

Deja Fischer died after suffering a severe asthma attack in her room in December of 2018.

Her parents say she had asthma prior to moving into the home in Cochrane's Heartland neighbourhood, but they say the young woman had never suffered an asthma attack until after moving into the house.

Between April and December of 2018, Fischer had a total of five attacks serious enough to call paramedics, her parents say.

The lawsuit says the Yakemchuks complained to Excel homes about leaks found in their home. A statement of claim alleges the builder "knew or ought to have known that there was a high-water table in the area, but did not install sump pumps."

The filing accuses Excel Homes of using a negligent "building design" and says the company did not provide mould reports to the family.

A statement of defence has not been filed and none of the allegations have been proven in court.

The president and CEO of Excel Homes declined to comment on the lawsuit and allegations, citing the ongoing litigation.

"It's hard to grieve the loss of her daughter after four and a half years," said Shane Yakemchuk.

"It's a constant battle, and it's constantly ongoing."

The Yakemchuk's lawyer, Clint Docken, says resolution discussions are ongoing and he hopes there will be a settlement for the 12 individual claims by the end of the year.

The family hopes the resolution and accountability comes sooner than that.

"It always feels like (Deja's death was) yesterday. There's still triggers that are fresh. We had to leave Cochrane just because of the trauma, the triggers," said Kandace.