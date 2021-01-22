The loved ones of a southern Alberta man are holding a fundraiser to help cover the high costs associated with bringing his body home from the U.S.

Waylon Blood, a member of the Blood Reserve near Lethbridge, had been living and working in Tucson, Ariz., for a few years.

His family says he contracted COVID-19 just after Christmas and ended up dying a short time later.

Since Blood grew up in southern Alberta, his family wants to make sure his remains are brought home to his final resting place.

However, considering the expense associated with repatriating Blood's remains, his family have organized a 50/50 fundraiser to cover costs.

The raffle tickets are $10 apiece, with the draw taking place on Jan. 24.

More information can be found by emailing blood.cara@outlook.com.