Alberta fire safety company found guilty of using unqualified workers to install life-saving systems

Premium Fire Protection Ltd. has been found guilty in provincial court of 15 fire code violations stemming from the use of unqualified and uncertified staff.

A total of 65 charges were laid in the summer of 2019 against the Okotoks-based company — which has branches throughout Western Canada — and 10 of its employees following an investigation into the installation of fire alarms, sprinkler systems, fire extinguishers and other fire suppression systems.

"The Court found that Premium failed to ensure that employees performing work on critical life safety equipment were qualified to do so," said City prosecutor Jenna Graham in a statement released Friday by the Calgary Fire Department. "In doing so, Premium allowed a number of unqualified and uncertified employees to perform work on fire alarms, suppression systems and portable fire extinguishers at several commercial buildings throughout the city."

The locations of the installations have not been divulged.

At the time the charges were announced, Premium Fire Protection Ltd.'s CEO Kurt Bertrand said he was shocked to receive the alleged citations, maintaining that his company stood behind its work and confirming the company was reaching out to its employees and customers to provide them with appropriate assurances.

According to the Calgary Fire Department, a sentencing hearing has yet to be scheduled but fines of up to $100,000 may be issued for a first offence under the Safety Codes Act and subsequent offences may result in fines of up to $500,000 and possible prison time.