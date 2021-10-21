Alberta First Nation finishes first phase of search at former residential school site
A northern Alberta First Nation says it has completed the first phase of ground-penetrating radar in its search for children's remains at a former residential school site.
Kapawe'no First Nation, which is located northwest of Edmonton, says in a written statement that finding any unmarked graves at Grouard Indian Residential School, also known as St. Bernard Mission School, is imperative to the community's collective healing.
The school was opened by the Roman Catholic Church in 1894 and closed about 60 years ago.
Kapawe'no First Nation says the archeology department at the University of Alberta is leading the project and a report on its findings should be finished by the end of the year.
The First Nation says they are also working with Treaty 8 First Nation to search for unmarked graves at 10 other residential school sites in Treaty No. 8 Territory.
The statement says the work has not received funding from the federal or provincial government.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2021.
-
Calgary woman wanted for northeast break-in arrested in Sask.A Calgary woman wanted on warrants for break-and-enter and being unlawfully at large has been arrested in Saskatchewan.
-
MLHU gives preview of COVID-19 vaccination plan for kidsThe COVID-19 vaccination campaign for kids ages five to 11 could get started as early as December and will resemble the early vaccine campaign for adults, local officials say.
-
Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries to implement COVID-19 vaccine policyCOVID-19 vaccine policy coming to Manitoba Liquor and lotteries
-
-
86 per cent of Chatham-Kent municipal employees fully vaccinatedThe Municipality of Chatham-Kent reported 86 per cent of its employees provided proof of being fully vaccinated, while another six per cent have received their first or second dose.
-
City of Toronto seeks input on vacant home tax intended to increase housing supplyTorontonians are being asked for their input on a new tax aimed at boosting housing supply amid the city's ongoing affordability crisis.
-
Hosting Gateway Casinos pays off for the Town of InnisfilThe Town of Innisfil received its second-quarter payment of nearly $2 million from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) for hosting Gateway Casinos at Georgian Downs.
-
Shooting of Hells Angels member in Starbucks drive-thru was in exchange for cancelled debts: sentencing judgeTwo men who pleaded guilty to their roles in a fatal shooting in a Starbucks drive-thru in Surrey have been sentenced to life in prison.
-
Ste. Anne doctor charged with 16 additional counts of sexual assaultA doctor from Ste. Anne Manitoba is now facing 22 counts of sexual assault after police laid additional charges.