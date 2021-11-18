Alberta funding $131M in new emission reduction projects
The Alberta government is providing $131 million in funding towards seven emission reduction projects.
The province claims the projects will create 2,200 jobs and cut nearly three million tonnes of emission between now and 2030.
“We are moving Alberta forward with climate policies that are creating jobs and actually reducing emissions,” said Premier Jason Kenney.
The funded projects will be led by energy companies and include the construction of a new carbon capture and storage project, the creation of a blue hydrogen plant, and the installation of heat-recovery technology at a mine facility.
Alberta has touted a number of similar investments throughout the month as signs the province sits at the edge of an economic boom.
On Wednesday, the province announced nearly $50 million in funding for projects advancing clean energy innovation.
The previous week, a $2.5-billion carbon-neutral ammonia and methanol production facility was announced in northern Alberta, as well as a$4.3-billion investment in a new cloud computing operation in Calgary.
Kenney on Wednesday called it "one of the biggest weeks in the history of the Alberta economy."
-
Pond skater goes through thin ice outside CanmoreAn over eager pond skater found themselves in cold water Thursday.
-
Should B.C. adopt a category rating system for atmospheric rivers?The term "atmospheric river" is new to many British Columbians, but the phenomenon that brought destructive floodwater and landslides is an age-old weather pattern. Now, one expert is urging the government to consider a category system for them, like the ones used for hurricanes and tornadoes.
-
3 charged after prolonged police pursuit and armed carjackingPolice released details of a carjacking and pursuit that spanned from Wetaskiwin, Alta., to the City of Edmonton on Saturday evening.
-
B.C. flooding: Animal rescues continue on flood-stricken Sumas PrairieBattling winds and water, volunteers continue to rescue cattle on the flood-stricken Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford.
-
How Manitoba charities are helping out this pandemic holiday seasonWith December fast approaching, Winnipeg charities are preparing for a busy holiday season.
-
Edmonton-based soldiers deployed to B.C. are 'proud' to help with flood recovery missionA plane filled with Canadian Armed Forces soldiers took off from Edmonton Thursday night, bound for the flooding zone in southern B.C.
-
'Woody in the hood': Winnipeg woman shares her story of meeting Woody HarrelsonA Winnipeg woman got to rub shoulders with a celebrity a few weeks ago in the city.
-
Morgan Rielly, Jack Campbell lead red-hot Maple Leafs over RangersMorgan Rielly scored twice as the red-hot Toronto Maple Leafs downed the New York Rangers 2-1 on Thursday to register their 10th victory in 11 games.
-
Coast Guard monitoring 22 vessels damaged or destroyed in B.C. stormThe Canadian Coast Guard is monitoring a number of vessels on the B.C. coast that have either sunk, run aground, or are simply drifting in the ocean after the storm that brought torrential rain and damaging wind earlier this week.