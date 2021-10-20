Alberta getting new area code 368 in 2022

In six months, Alberta will begin using a fifth area code.

The code 368 is expected to come into circulation April 23 of next year.

New numbers starting with 368 will only be assigned once the province runs out of numbers with the existing area codes.

“The introduction of the new area code 368 is the result of a decision by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) and is intended to meet the continuously growing demand for new telephone numbers,” a statement by the Telecommunications Alliance on Wednesday read.

According to the Canadian Numbering Administrator, existing phone numbers will be unaffected.

Alberta has four existing area codes: 403, 587, 780 and 825.

The first was introduced in 1947. In 1999, the 780 code was brought in in northern Alberta and 403 was kept to service southern customers.

The codes 587 and 825 were introduced in 2008 and 2016, respectively.