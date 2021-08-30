Alberta government backbencher denies advocating for COVID-19 case spike in unvaccinated
The chairman of Alberta's United Conservative caucus is denying he said he wanted more unvaccinated people to catch COVID-19 so the province could attain herd immunity.
Nathan Neudorf says he wants cases to go down and that getting more people vaccinated is the best way to achieve that.
On Friday, Neudorf, the legislature member for Lethbridge-East, told a local news program he hoped Alberta would see a rise in COVID-19 cases among the unvaccinated.
He told the program that having infections sweep through unprotected people could result in herd immunity - leaving the virus with no one else to infect and thereby causing cases to fall.
Alberta has well over one million unvaccinated residents, including 660,000 children under 12, who are not eligible to get shots.
Opposition NDP critic Shannon Phillips calls Neudorf's remarks “odious” and urged him to apologize and resign as caucus chairman.
