Alberta government drops K-Country usage fees – for one day only

The Alberta government is offering residents the opportunity to explore the province's parks and participate in special activities by dropping a controversial fee imposed just a short time ago.

Minister of Environment and Parks Jason Nixon announced Friday afternoon on July 17, also known as Parks Days 2021, that all Albertans would be able to access parks and recreational areas in Kananaskis Country, free of charge.

"I encourage everyone to explore the hundreds of parks, public lands and protected areas this province has to offer, and to take part in special activities planned for Parks Day 2021," he wrote on Twitter.

Starting June 1, all visitors to Kananaskis Country are required to purchase a conservation pass from the provincial government.

The promotion to drop the fee was not welcomed by many people who responded to Nixon's tweet, asking about the motive behind granting a one-day free pass for the "regressive annual user fee."

Oh. My. Gawd.



You add a regressive annual user fee and then grant us one day to use Kananaskis for free.



This is exactly how UCP does budgeting. Make massive cuts to social programs, give a tiny bit back, make an announcement, & pretend you're heroes.#WorstGovEver #ableg

I'm old enough to remember when Kananaskis Country was free for all Albertans.

Meanwhile, others were also quick to point out that the free Saturday would not be accessible for all Albertans.

Not everyone has Saturday off work. More people would be able to use Kananaskis if you made it free for a week or 2. Better yet, eliminate the fee altogether. This is geared towards people who have a Mon-Fri 9-5 office job.

CALGARIANS SEEKING THE OUTDOORS

Regular visitors to the area, like the Paul family from Calgary also never imagined that they’d have to pay to access their favourite outdoor getaway.

Aju Paul says the province should have considered the mental aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic, before charging Albertans.

“I’m frustrated a little bit because after COVID, everyone is trying to get out here,” he said.

“With the current economic situation, I think it’s a good idea to ease this a little bit so people have an opportunity to get out and get more active.”

Officials say the fee was introduced to cover the costs for services in the park areas such as garbage collection and trail grooming.

"The increase in visitors has meant more litter, injuries, human-wildlife conflict, overcrowding, traffic and illegal parking in K-Country and the Bow Valley. In 2020, the Kananaskis Public Safety team responded to more calls for help in K-Country than in Banff, Yoho, Kootenay, Jasper and Waterton National Parks. The increased popularity of this area means we continue to have to increase services in the area," said Nixon's press secretary Paul Hamnett in an email to CTV News.

FEES NEEDED TO BALANCE THE BOOKS

Avid hikers like Jaci Lyndon agree that fees should be in place, especially to provide better maintenance in the area.

“Conservation pass fees include summer and winter trail maintenance, safety and education so with that brought in, I really think Albertans will see a value,” Lyndon said.

“For me it was important that this extended to the winter months because there’s snowshoeing, cross country skiing and last year we had the track setting removed from the provincial budget.”

In addition, one of the other biggest concerns remains in excess garbage and vandalism following a record 5.4 million visits to the K-Country area last year.

Supervisor at the Kananaskis Information Centre, Julie Schmitt, says the funding is much needed if visitors wish to enjoy a clean and safe park experience.

“Any garbage that gets left is a wildlife attractant and I’ve already seen improvements on the garbage collection,” she said.

“Education is also very important because we’re trying to encourage more information, hopefully in the long run that helps to reduce the amount of adverse things that happen and potential rescues that occur as well.”

According to the province, 42 rescues were conducted in the Kananaskis area alone during the final week of June.

The daily fee is $15 while an annual pass is $90. Hamnett says all the fees collected will be used within the park for a number of initiatives, including improvements to Canmore's Nordic Centre, new parking areas in the Highwood Corridor, reopening visitor centres in K-Country as well as adding more conservation officers and parks staff among other improvements.

Anyone found in the area without a valid pass will be penalized with a $150 fine for personal vehicles and $300 for commercial vehicles.