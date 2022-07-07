Alberta government expands funding for child-care

The Alberta government says it is handing out $50 million to help create more child-care spaces in the province to help support children and their families.

The funding will create new spaces and provide opportunities for child care in underserved communities throughout the province, officials said.

It will also assist Albertans who are struggling to return to the workplace.

"This funding will help parents go back to school or work with the knowledge that their kids are safe, happy and learning," said Minister of Children's Services Matt Jones in a release. "We're working with provincial partners, communities and child-care operators to create new child-care spaces across the province, especially in rural and remote areas."

The provincial government says the funding will be focused in communities with little or no licensed child care and where child care is in high demand.

Officials say the money comes from an agreement connected to $3.8 billion in federal funding from November 2021.

That deal aims to create 42,500 child-care spaces in Alberta by March 2026.

The Alberta government also earmarked $197 million in child-care quality and worker supports in Budget 2022.

Further information, along with the application process, can be found online.