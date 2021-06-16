Alberta group camping bookings queue opens today at 8:30 a.m.

Group campsite bookings for Alberta parks open Wednesday morning.

Albertans can line up in the digital queue as early as 8:30 a.m., although reservation bookings won't open until 9 a.m.

Group campsites could not be booked before Wednesday because the province was not yet in Stage 2 of its reopening plan.

Reservations can be made for June 18 at the earliest, except for Miquelon Lake Provincial Park which opens on June 25. Bookings can be made up to 180 days in advance.

Because of COVID-19, group camping area facilities like vault toilets will not be cleaned during the stay, but in between bookings.

All other public health orders apply, including a restriction on outdoor gatherings to less than 20 people.

Alberta entered Stage 2 on June 10.