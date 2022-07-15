Alberta Gymnastics Federation suspends Lethbridge coach charged with sex assault

A Lethbridge gymnastics coach who is facing charges in connection with offences against a seven-year-old girl has been suspended from all activities with the Alberta Gymnastics Federation (AGF), officials said.

The AGF said in a statement released Thursday that Jamie Ellacott of the Lethbridge Gymnastics Academy cannot attend any events organized by the AGF or Gymnastics Canada (GymCan) until further notice.

"AGF activities include, but are not limited to, competitions, training sessions and practices at the national, provincial and club level as well as any board-related duties," the organization wrote.

Ellacott is not allowed to work as a coach, official, participant, board member, administrator or any other official at these events, the AGF says.

Meanwhile, Andrea Seright, owner of the Lethbridge Gymnastics Academy, also released a statement to reassure parents of students. In it, she said staff at the facility are "beyond shocked" and confirmed that Ellacott has been removed from his coaching duties.

"Although there is still so much we do not know, I want to assure you that the safety and integrity of your children is the most important thing to me as it has always been, and will continue to be moving forward," Seright wrote.

"Jamie has been removed from his coaching duties, as well as his access to the building, gym and the students as soon as we found out."

Seright added that she is continuing to do everything she can to continue moving forward at the academy in the wake of the charges.

Lethbridge police say charges were laid against the 33-year-old after an investigation into allegations he had sexually assaulted a seven-year-old girl who he coached.

An investigation determined that the child had been assaulted during her training sessions that occurred between May and June at the Lethbridge gym where Ellacott worked.

He is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

The AGF says it is committed to a safe sporting environment and encourages anyone to "report any form of maltreatment."

Ellacott was released from custody with conditions and on promise to appear in court, but his next court date has not been released.