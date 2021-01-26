Of 9,337 cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, one case weighs more heavily than the rest: a genetically different strain whose origins officials don't know.

The province's health minister and chief medical officer of health announced Monday there were 25 known cases of COVID-19 variants in Alberta.

Twenty-four have been linked to international travel. One case, however, of the B.1.1.7 variant first identified in the United Kingdom, has no known travel exposure.

"This means that it may have entered the broader community," Minister Tyler Shandro told Albertans. "This, now, is very concerning."

Although early evidence suggests both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines being distributed in Canada target the U.K. and South Africa-originating strains, there is also evidence that suggests they are between 30 and 50 per cent more infectious.

Government modelling released Monday projected the strains had the potential to triple infections and hospitalizations within six to eight weeks if the province had no public health measures in place.

Alberta is working to double the amount of cases that undergo full genetic sequencing to identify any mutation, and also increase tests which look specifically for the known mutations.

"We are closely monitoring for the U.K. and South African variants here in the province and are watching spread that is happening in other jurisdictions," Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

"If additional steps are required to prevent the spread of variants in Alberta, we will take action to do so."

The top doctor reported 362 new cases on Monday, found in 7,200 tests performed the previous day.

Alberta's positivity rate sits at five per cent and its reproductive value at 0.81, though it dips outside of the major metro areas to 0.77 and jumps to 0.83 in Calgary.

Twenty-five more deaths were linked to COVID-19. Since March 2020, 1,574 Albertans with the disease have died.

There are 637 people in hospitals across the province, 113 of whom are in ICUs.

As of Sunday, nearly 99,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered. In total, more than 9,870 Albertans have been fully immunized with two doses.

Shandro called the vaccine a key part of Alberta's ability to prepare for potential further spread of the variants, but that the work would be stalled so long as Canada continued to see more supply delays than other jurisdictions.

According to the minister, less than two per cent of the Canadian population has been immunized, while the same rate sits at six per cent in the United States and 10 per cent in the U.K.

"Alberta has the capacity to deliver about 50,000 doses per week… It simply depends on our supply. We need more doses now, and we need them more urgently due to the increased threat posed by the new variants."