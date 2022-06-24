Alberta health minister to participate in Denmark summit

Alberta's health minister is travelling to Denmark and the United Kingdom for a series of meetings with health-care leaders and innovators.

Minister Jason Copping will be in Copenhagen for the 2022 Denmark Tour de Health forum, from June 28 to July 1, at the invitation of Denmark's ambassador to Canada. He will then participate in a study tour and health innovation information exchange in London, from July 4 to 7.

According to the province, the goal of the trip is to gather information to improve public health care throughout Alberta, "especially in primary care services, home care and continuing care settings, and EMS delivery."

"Our goal is to create a better health-care system for Albertans," Copping said in a statement. "One that is patient-centred, integrated and sustainable.

"Meeting with experts from some of the top health systems in the world will enable us to learn from their best practices and innovations, and inform better approaches and outcomes for health care in Alberta," the minister added.

Copping is also scheduled to lead a panel discussion with other health leaders about "fast-tracking digital solutions in health care" in Denmark. Two staff will accompany him on the trip.

Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, and the Northwest Territories are also sending delegations to represent Canada at the summit in Denmark.

Finland, France, Germany, Japan, Korea, Norway, Sweden, the U.S. and U.K. will also participate in the forum.