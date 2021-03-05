Alberta Health Services (AHS) officials took to Twitter earlier this week to show off a big accomplishment.

"Eight Alberta hospitals have been included on Newsweek’s list of the World’s Best Hospitals," an AHS Tweet read.

The only problem is…they were not.

Eight Alberta hospitals did make Canada's list on Newsweek for 2021. The top one being Calgary's Rockyview General Hospital, which came in at number seven.

But when you click over to Newsweek's list of World's Best Hospitals 2021 - Top 200 Global there isn't a single Alberta hospital to be found.

CTV News Edmonton reached out to AHS Wednesday to clarify the information and received a written response Friday.

"I think the problem is that we were told about making the list, but weren’t initially told what list we were on (it was all pitched as the global list)," AHS spokesperson Kerry Williamson wrote.

It seems the proverbial genie may have already been out of the bottle though. Thursday night, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney also took to Twitter to tell his followers about the achievement.

"Glad to see eight of Alberta's major hospitals rank in a list of the world's best," Kenney tweeted. "In Budget 2021, we've committed to a historic level of health care funding to help protect both lives and livelihoods."

Williamson believed AHS would be clarifying the distinction Friday.

The top Edmonton hospital on Newsweek's list of best Canadian hospitals was the University of Alberta Hospital, coming in at 24.

The Toronto General – University Health Network clocked in as Canada's top hospital, according to Newsweek. It found itself at number four on the 2021 world list.

Newsweek partnered with global data research firm Statista Inc. to make its lists, taking recommendations from medical experts and results from patient surveys.

Every hospital rated received a score.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nicole Weisberg