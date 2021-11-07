Alberta Health Services expands Domestic Abuse Response Team to 23 more communities

More Albertans will have access to around-the-clock support if they are experiencing domestic violence.

The Domestic Abuse Response Team (DART) has expanded to serve 23 more communities after receiving a $2.6 million grant extension from the province.

Originally launched at the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre in 2017, DART expedites patient connection with services like housing, legal aid, and counselling when they indicate, or proactive screening by health care providers determines they are experiencing domestic violence.

Albertans can request DART services at Alberta Health Services (AHS) and Covenant Health emergency departments, urgent care centres, and some maternity wards.

“We know domestic violence impacts a person’s health and it isn’t always physical,” said Dr. Nicholas Mitchell, AHS medical director for addiction and mental health, in a statement.

“Domestic violence can take many forms, including mental, emotional, verbal or sexual abuse,” Mitchell added. “Through the Domestic Abuse Response Team, we are able to help people and connect them to services immediately.”

AHS says it plans to expand DART’s availability to even more communities in the province in the coming months.

The full list of communities where DART support expanded to includes: