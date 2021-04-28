Alberta Health Services no longer recommends second COVID-19 test for 'close contacts' in isolation

Albertans who have been identified as close contacts of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 are no longer being told to get a second test.

Alberta Health Services tweeted out the changes to its recommendations on Tuesday, saying “close contacts will be offered testing as soon as they are identified. If they experience symptoms at any point after the first test, they can get tested again.”

The health authority still requires that close contacts quarantine for 14 days, even if their first test comes back negative.

AHS is now asking people who have not developed any symptoms, but do have second appointment booked, to cancel it.

It also says Health Link will be following up with people who have a second test booked, to confirm whether or not it is needed.

On Monday, the health authority tweeted that nearly 20 per cent of people who had booked appointments, in Calgary, did not show up. It is reminding people to cancel their testing appointment if they cannot make it. Appointments can be modified up to one hour before the start time.

The province announced another 1,539 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and there are 20,721 active infections, which is approaching the record set during the peak of the second wave.

The positivity rate of 11.3 per cent reported on Tuesday is the highest of the pandemic.

As of today, Albertans who are identified as a close contact of a confirmed COVID case will no longer be asked to book a second test, unless they become symptomatic. pic.twitter.com/v2oy3wQnZ5