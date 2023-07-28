Alberta hikers found dead in Crowsnest Pass near Coleman

Two hikers who went missing in southwest Alberta have been found dead.

RCMP say they were notified that the two men, aged 34 and 35, were overdue at 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

The pair had been hiking along North York Creek Plane Crash Trail, located outside of Coleman.

RCMP assisted in a search for the pair that included an aerial investigation.

On Thursday at 7 p.m., search and rescue teams located the men deceased at the bottom of a ridge at Mount Coulthard.

One of the victims was Calgary resident Jonah Swen while the other, Greg Gaudette, lived in Lethbridge. Both were paramedics.

"Greg Gaudette was a valued City of Lethbridge employee and a proud and dedicated member of the Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services family," said the City of Lethbridge in a statement.

Flags will be lowered at Lethbridge City Hall and the city's five fire stations in his honour.

RCMP expressed condolences to the family and friends of the deceased in a Friday news release.

Spokesperson Cpl. Gina Slaney says there's no evidence to suggest the deaths were anything more than a tragic accident.

The cause of death for both men will be determined in an autopsy.

Friday afternoon, an AHS spokesperson issued the following statement:

"We share our deepest condolences to the families of those involved in this tragic incident. AHS EMS employee Jonah Swen was an AHS Advanced Care Paramedic and ED Nurse and a dedicated member of the AHS Emergency Services family.

"In his honour, flags will be lowered at all AHS EMS stations. With the permission of the family, we have shared this unfortunate news with EMS staff and are offering peer and mental health supports to ensure our staff are supported in this difficult time.

"To protect his privacy and out of respect for his family, we will not be providing any further comment on his passing."