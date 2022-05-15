Alberta homeowner surprises armed suspect inside rural home
RCMP are looking for an armed individual who robbed a homeowner at gunpoint last week.
Cochrane RCMP say they were called to a home at Uplands Ridge in Rocky View County in the early morning hours of May 9.
Officials say the homeowner had returned to the property and "interrupted an apparent break-and-enter in progress."
Police say the suspect then threatened the victim.
"The homeowner was approached by a masked individual with a firearm who forced the homeowner to the ground," officials wrote in a release.
The suspect fled the scene in an older model, grey blue SUV or van, possibly a Honda Odyssey.
They are described as:
- Caucasian;
- 175 centimetres (5'9") tall;
- 72.5 kilograms (160 pounds); and
- Had a raspy voice.
The suspect was wearing large work boots, a dark hoodie and jacket, black pants with cargo pockets, gloves and a balaclava at the time of the incident.
If you have information on this crime, please contact the Cochrane RCMP at 403-932-2211. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
