Alberta homicide victim identified as California man
RCMP have identified the victim of a homicide in Rocky View County, Alta., as a man from California.
A man's body was found near Range Road 284 and Township Road 264 at 8:32 a.m. on June 9, police said.
A subsequent autopsy identified the victim as Jaiteg Singh Waraich, 24, who was last known to reside in the San Francisco Bay Area in California.
Police say Waraich was murdered.
"RCMP are looking for friends or family in North America, or anyone who has had contact with him in the last year," police said in a statement.
"We are seeking their assistance, as well as the assistance of anyone who may know what led Waraich to the Calgary area."
Investigators have not released his cause of death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267.
Anonymous tips can be forwarded to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.P3tips.com.
