Alberta inches toward 50 per cent fully immunized

According to the latest data, 49.6 per cent of Albertans aged 12 and up are fully immunized against COVID-19.

The number, reported Tuesday, was up from 48.4 per cent over the weekend.

In total, 73.5 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose.

On Tuesday, the province reported just 33 new cases of COVID-19, and saw its active case count continue to decline to 763.

Of 138 Albertans in hospital with the disease, 32 are in ICUs.