'Alberta is back': Unemployment rate drops in May, sitting at 5.3 per cent

Alberta's unemployment rate continued its downward trend last month, dropping to the lowest May rate the province has seen since 2014.

According to Statistics Canada’s May 2022 Labour Force Survey, Alberta had a jobless rate of 5.3 per cent, down six-tenths of a percentage point from April when it sat at 5.9 per cent.

In May 2014 the province's unemployment rate was a meager 4.8 per cent.

"May’s job numbers reflect another month of strong economic momentum," said Jobs, Economy and Innovation Minister Doug Schweitzer in a statement. "We are diversifying and growing our economy while creating opportunities for Albertans.

"Alberta is once again the economic engine of Canada. In May, 69 per cent of the country’s total job growth was seen in our province.

"Alberta is back. More and more Canadians are recognizing this and are moving to our province at numbers not seen in seven or eight years. When paired with our nation-leading participation and employment rates, it is especially impressive that our unemployment continues to decline."

In Calgary, unemployment dropped to 6.6 per cent from 7.2 per cent the month before, when it was the highest jobless number among the 34 metropolitan areas surveyed. Now, the city is tied with Barrie, Ont. for the third-highest unemployment rate in Canada.

Edmonton's unemployment rate, meanwhile, dropped to 6.2 per cent in May compared to 6.9 per cent in April.

Nationally, the unemployment rate fell to 5.1 per cent, the lowest rate since at least 1976, which is as far back as comparable data goes. The unemployment rate was 5.2 per cent in April.

