Alberta is Calling campaign seems to have worked in Ontario

New population estimates, released by Statistics Canada, suggest the Alberta government's recruitment campaign ha worked in Ontario.

According to the data, released Wednesday, the agency said 39,451 people from Ontario moved to Alberta in 2022, about the same number of people currently living in the city of Spruce Grove.

StatCan said 16,530 Albertans went the other way, but that means that 22,921 more people in total now call Alberta home.

Last August, the UCP government launched its Alberta is Calling campaign, taking aim at skilled workers in Ontario and British Columbia to encourage them to make the move here.

The campaign included print ads on bus shelters, transit vehicles and even radio spots and social media posts.

While it seems to have paid off in Ontario, the same can't be said about B.C.

StatCan's estimates on migration from B.C. resulted in a net increase of 3,329 people – 38,709 people moved here while 35,380 left for our western neighbour.