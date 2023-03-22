Alberta is Calling campaign seems to have worked in Ontario
New population estimates, released by Statistics Canada, suggest the Alberta government's recruitment campaign ha worked in Ontario.
According to the data, released Wednesday, the agency said 39,451 people from Ontario moved to Alberta in 2022, about the same number of people currently living in the city of Spruce Grove.
StatCan said 16,530 Albertans went the other way, but that means that 22,921 more people in total now call Alberta home.
Last August, the UCP government launched its Alberta is Calling campaign, taking aim at skilled workers in Ontario and British Columbia to encourage them to make the move here.
The campaign included print ads on bus shelters, transit vehicles and even radio spots and social media posts.
While it seems to have paid off in Ontario, the same can't be said about B.C.
StatCan's estimates on migration from B.C. resulted in a net increase of 3,329 people – 38,709 people moved here while 35,380 left for our western neighbour.
-
Wanted man turns himself in to Windsor PoliceA wanted suspect has turned himself in to Windsor, Ont. police following an investigation into an incident where a gun was allegedly fired in a home in the city’s east end last month.
-
Moncton city councillor weighs-in on decentralization of homeless servicesA Moncton city councillor has shared his thoughts on decentralizing services for the homeless in the downtown core.
-
Sask. nurses' union 'profoundly disappointed' in health budgetThe president of the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) says her membership, particularly those in their mid to late careers, are being “ignored” by the health budget released Wednesday.
-
Calgary company's hand-dyed yarn sought after by knitters all over the worldA Calgary store is becoming internationally known for its hand-dyed yarn.
-
If they don't stop the party, why put up the fence? Waterloo mayor explains Ezra Avenue fencingFor the second year in a row, the City of Waterloo chose to fence off Ezra Avenue for St. Patrick’s Day. For the second year in a row, the party simply shifted a short walk over to Marshall Street.
-
City of Winnipeg passes 2023 budgetWinnipeg city council has passed its spending plan for the next year.
-
Liver disease rates soaring in CanadaNew statistics show that more and more Canadians are dealing with some form of liver disease throughout their life.
-
Canadian drummer releases uplifting 'morning song' after whisky reviewsCanadian rocker and professional musician Chris Gormley has released a new, inspirational song called “Good Morning” that’s generating buzz with a new kind of audience.
-
Ontario 4-year-old diagnosed with brain tumour after doctors believed it was a virusAn Ontario mother and father say their four-year-old was recently diagnosed with a brain tumour after doctors brushed off his symptoms as a flu-like virus for months.