Alberta is expected to spend more than $23B on health in 2021. That's middle of the pack for the provinces

Alberta is expected to spend nearly $24 billion on health care this year, landing in the middle of a pack of provinces whose country is seeing record-high health expenditures.

Canada will spend a record $308 billion on health care in 2021, or $8,019 per Canadian, according to new projections by the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI).

CIHI found growth in health spending tripled during the pandemic, from about four per cent each year over 2015-19 to more than 12 per cent in 2020.

The current rate of spending hasn’t been seen in more than three decades, according to CIHI.

It also found Canadian provinces and territories dedicate roughly 40 per cent of their budgets to health care. More than half of the spending goes toward hospitals, drugs and physician services.

ALBERTA COMPARED TO OTHER PROVINCES

Among the provinces, Alberta landed in neither the high nor low end of per capita spending, coming in sixth at $8,230.

Ontario and Quebec are expected to spend the least per person: $7,773 and $7,913, respectively.

Outside of the territories — which spend $14,000 to $23,000 per person on health — Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador’s projected health spending were the highest: $8,831 and $9,585 per person, respectively.

Alberta also ranked relatively in the middle when CIHI compared the provinces’ expected rates of growth in health spending at 2.6 per cent over 2020.

British Columbia and Newfoundland and Labrador’s health budgets were expected to increase the most at four or more per cent, and Quebec’s budget the least at less than half a per cent.

COVID-19 SPENDING

Under the health umbrella, hospitals, drugs and physicians remain the costliest expenses and represent 50 per cent of all health spending in Canada.

However, CIHI calculated COVID-19 costs will likely constitute seven per cent of total health spending at $23 billion.

COVID-19 costs were defined as COVID-19 treatment, contact tracing and vaccinations.

Alberta spent $5 billion on COVID-19 in 2020. The province’s 2021 budget earmarked $23 billion in health spending plus $1.25 billion specifically for a COVID-19 contingency fund.

“COVID-19 resulted in the single biggest increase in health spending we have ever seen in this country. An aging population and the continued pandemic will no doubt put more strain on our health systems and take up a larger proportion of government budgets,” CIHI’s president and CEO David O’Toole said in a statement.

“Challenges lie ahead, no doubt — but so do opportunities as improved technologies, pharmaceuticals and models of care can lead to better health outcomes for Canadians.”

About 75 per cent of the country’s total health expenditures are expected to be paid for by the public sector.

According to the latest data available, Canada ranked among the highest health spenders in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development in 2019, spending $6,666 per person, or 10.8 per cent of its GDP.

The country with the highest spending is the United States, which spent more than $13,000 per person, or 16.8 per cent of its GDP.

The United Kingdom and New Zealand both kept per capita health spending at $5,500 or lower.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Nahreman Issa