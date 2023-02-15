Alberta is most common place for wildlife attacks, Parks Canada data suggests

A new report looking at wildlife attacks in Canada suggests Alberta is one of the places people are most likely to be attacked by a wild animal.

The findings also suggest the most dangerous animal in the province doesn't have sharp teeth and claws but antlers and hooves.

The study, published by SportingPedia, explored data collected on human-wildlife incidents in a number of Canada's national parks between 2010 and 2021.

It also examined incidents reported by the media, which they say focused mainly on fatal attacks or those that caused serious injuries.

The findings of the study suggest that Alberta is the most common place have a wildlife encounter, and elk are the most dangerous.

"Many people love hiking in Canada’s national parks over the weekends, so our team decided to see what dangers lurk behind the beautiful landscapes," SportingPedia wrote in a release.

"Data reveals that elk are the most likely to attack, followed by grizzly and black bears, depending on the province or territory you live in."

Alberta's statistics are 3,726 wildlife attacks between 2010 and 2021, with the majority of those (2,299) being attributed to elk.

Grizzly bear attacks (431) and black bear attacks (243) are second and third, while other animals make up the remainder.

"The animal that is most likely to attack or approach you is the elk, and while they might not seem that threatening, elk are large mammals, sometimes weighing as much as 500 kilograms," the company says.

"They could be aggressive and charge without warning, especially during their calving season in spring, or in late summer during the mating season."

Elk attacks also make up the majority of wildlife encounters in Saskatchewan, the report says, but between 2010 and 2021, there were only 48 of them in that province.

The next province you're most likely to be attacked by wildlife in is British Columbia, and grizzly bears are most likely to be involved.

SportsPedia found 104 grizzly bear, 66 black bear and 86 wolf attacks in that province over the 11-year period it examined.

ELK SAFETY

Parks Canada says it's common for many people to believe elk are docile and safe to approach, but this is not the case.

"Just because you see them in town, on playing fields or feeding near the roadside, please don't mistake these elk for tame animals," the agency writes on its website.

"These wild animals do not have a tolerance of humans getting too close and will lash out with hooves or charge with antlers forward if disturbed."

Officials say anyone viewing elk should always maintain a safe distance away from them – at least 30 metres or three bus lengths.

There are also several warning signs the animal may use to suggest you're too close, including grinding its teeth or moving its ears back on its head.

Parks Canada also says visitors should never feed any wildlife.

CANADA'S MOST DANGEROUS ANIMALS

In its study, SportsPedia also ranked the country's most dangerous animals.

First and foremost is moose or deer, but not for direct encounters with the animals.

"People will sometimes hit moose or deer with their vehicles, and while this encounter is almost certainly fatal for the animal, the collision can also be life-threatening for those traveling in the car," the company said, adding that 500 crashes each year are the result of moose.

"That's why moose is considered to be the most dangerous animal in Canada."

Cougars, grizzly bears and black bears as well as polar bears also make the list of the country's most dangerous animals.

"Polar bears are also extremely dangerous if you find yourself in their habitat," SportsPedia said.

"Luckily, their territories are limited to the northern parts of the country where the arctic cold keeps most of us away, but there is no need to go to the most remote, unpopulated areas to see a polar bear as they are a common sight all over Nunavut, as well as in Churchill, Man."

However, if you live in Prince Edward Island, the most dangerous creature is the smallest of the lot.

The study reported 11 attacks by wasps in Canada's smallest province.