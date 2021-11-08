Alberta junior football team helps first responders following Sask. highway crash
The Borden, Sask., fire department is thanking an Alberta junior football squad for offering assistance following a highway crash.
Just before 6 p.m. Sunday, Borden Fire and Rescue was dispatched after a motorcycle collided with a deer on Highway 16, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
The department says it helped land a STARS Air Ambulance aircraft and the crew took the patient to the hospital.
The department is also acknowledging the efforts of the Edmonton Huskies junior football team. The Huskies played in a semi-final game against the Saskatoon Hilltops earlier on Sunday and were travelling back home at the time.
According to the Facebook post, the team stopped on the highway and its training staff helped stabilize the patient until Medivie paramedics arrived on scene.
