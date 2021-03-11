When the Alberta Junior Hockey League was forced to shut down in November because of the pandemic, many wondered if the league would be put on ice for the rest of the season.

The answer to that question is no. The AJHL will restart this weekend after receiving approval from Alberta health officials last month.

There's strict protocols that all teams will have to follow, which only works if everyone buys in.

Calgary Canucks head coach Brad Moran said his team is fully aware how important it is to follow all of the rules.

"They've put in a good protocol and guidelines and the guys are really buying in. You know we've got the weekly testing and from the rink guys are wearing masks," Moran said.

"They've really stepped it up and the fact that they're still committed you know from here or they're going home. They're being careful and they're staying out of high risk areas.

"Kids have switched to online schools as much as possible for the young guys," he added, "and I think (all that) gives ourselves as much of a chance as we can to get 20 games or so and move on."

THREE TEAM BUBBLE

Moran's Canucks will be in a three team bubble with the Brooks Bandits and the Okotoks Oilers. The face off against the Bandits in Brooks on Friday night and then they're back home to face the Oilers on Sunday afternoon.

19-year-old centre Dylan Clark is really looking forward to hitting the ice for a game.

"It's been a long time in the quarantining, staying in shape and doing whatever we can," Clark said. "Everybody is super excited to step onto the ice and get in some games again."

SCHOLARSHIPS ON THE LINE

Many players go to the Alberta Junior Hockey League for a chance to get a scholarship. Players like Canucks 19-year -old centre Carter Benoit.

He said playing games is how you get noticed.

"We need to be on the ice for teams and schools to see us and if we're not on the ice there's no chance for them to see us," Benoit said.

"It's just good to be back and we're one of the only tier two leagues in the country that is going right now so it's going to be all eyes on us so it's going to be great."

Games are to be played without fans in attendance and exclusively on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through the end of May.