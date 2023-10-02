Alberta launches respiratory virus dashboard with COVID-19, influenza and RSV data

After limited updates on respiratory virus statistics, the Alberta government launched its COVID-19, influenza and RSV dashboard on Monday.

The new dashboard includes cases, positivity, hospital and ICU admissions, and deaths for each virus.

Between Aug. 28 and Sept. 23, there were 1,772 COVID-19 cases, 70 influenza cases and 23 RSV cases.

Twenty-nine Albertans died as a result of COVID-19, and no one died of the other two viruses.

A tab with year-by-year historical data by respiratory virus season will be populated in the coming days, the province's health minister, Adriana LaGrange, said in a release Monday.

The dashboard will be updated every Thursday during the virus season.

Last week, the province announced COVID-19 and influenza vaccination bookings would begin on Oct. 10.