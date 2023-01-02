Alberta lawyer charged for having Manitoba judge followed during COVID-19 restriction case involving churches

An Alberta lawyer is facing criminal charges for hiring a private investigator to follow a Manitoba judge during a high-profile pandemic restrictions case.

John Carpay, then the head of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) - has been charged with intimidation of a justice system participant and obstruction of justice.

Last week, Winnipeg police issued a warrant for Carpay's arrest. All charges have yet to be proven in court.

"With assistance from the Calgary Police Service, a suspect was placed under arrest on the strength of a Canada-wide warrant with charges authorized by Manitoba Justice," said a news release from the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS).

In June 2021, Carpay admitted to hiring a private investigator to try and catch Chief Justice Glen Joyal breaking COVID-19 restrictions.

Several Manitoba churches were being represented by the JCCF during a challenge against public health orders at the time, and Joyal was presiding over the case.

The JCCF said in a statement they were made aware of the warrant on Dec. 30, and Carpay immediately turned himself in to Calgary police.

"This charge is unexpected and without explanation," reads the statement. "The Justice Centre is deeply disappointed by the decision of Winnipeg police to lay a criminal charge for events that took place more than 18 months ago and that are already being dealt with appropriately."

The WPS says the Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crimestoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).