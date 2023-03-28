Alberta man accused of defrauding Facebook, Kijiji buyers in 3 different cities

An Alberta man is accused of committing fraud through online sale scams in at least three cities in and around Edmonton.

Taylor Spencer Berezowski, 22, was arrested in early March in Edmonton after Fort Saskatchewan RCMP began investigating a series of Facebook and Kijiji scams.

He was wanted on warrants for fraud-related crimes in his home city of Fort Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Vermilion.

In several of the scams, victims paid electronically for snowmobile parts they never received.

Investigators believe there could be other victims and have asked anyone with information to contact their local RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Berezowski was released from police custody and given court dates in each of the cities he's accused of crimes in.