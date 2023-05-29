Alberta man arrested with 20 stolen IDs and 'assault firearm' had 66 warrants: RCMP

Mounties east of Edmonton have arrested a man who faces more than 66 charges related to stolen identification and making counterfeit money.

Officers claim they found more than 40 stolen and counterfeit identification cards, hundreds of stolen financial documents and a "modified assault firearm" during the arrest last Thursday in Vegreville, Alta.

The 34-year-old man, who is from that town, was wanted on 66 warrants for related crimes in the Edmonton area.

"Vegreville RCMP continues to combat property theft and the trade of identity theft as part of our ongoing commitment to reduce the impact of these groups on our communities," Cpl. Gina Slaney wrote in a Monday news release.

New charges against the man include multiple breaches of his court conditions and:

receiving/ buying counterfeit money;

unlawfully make counterfeit money;

unlawfully defraud persons of property, money or service; and

use a forged document as if it were genuine.

The accused is being kept in police custody and was scheduled to appear in court in a Vegreville court on Monday.

Anyone who has information in this case is asked to call Vegreville rcmp at 780-631-2750 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Vegreville is about 100 kilometres east of Edmonton.