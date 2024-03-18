Alberta man charged after 2 stabbed outside Lethbridge bar

A 21-year-old man from Stand Off, Alta., is facing a number of charges in connection with a violent attack outside a Lethbridge bar on Sunday.

At 1:52 a.m. on March 17, police were called to respond to a fight at the Top Hat parking lot between two groups of people.

"Investigation determined a 21-year-old female and several friends had attended the club and were confronted in the parking lot by a 21-year-old male and multiple associates," police said in a release.

Police say the male and female had previously been in a relationship together and, as the confrontation unfolded, the man began to stab the woman.

Another man tried to intervene to protect the woman but he was stabbed and then run over by a vehicle.

The woman was taken to Chinook Regional Hospital (CRH) in Lethbridge with serious injuries.

The man was initially taken to CRH but was soon airlifted by STARS to a Calgary hospital in critical condition.

Both victims remain in hospital.

Police later found a blue Dodge Ram truck, which was believed to be connected to the fight, and stopped it.

The driver and five passengers were later released without charges.

Later that day, the Blood Tribe Police Service located the 21-year-old suspect in a gold Dodge Caravan on the Blood Reserve.

He was arrested without incident and is accused of two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of assault with a weapon and one count each of obstructing a peace officer and possessing a dangerous weapon.

The offender's identity is being withheld by police since it is a domestic matter.