Alberta man charged after speeding away from police through busy parking lot

A Drumheller man is facing a series of charges in connection with an incident where a vehicle fled from police through the parking lot of a grocery store.

Mounties say they attempted to stop a vehicle on Seventh Avenue S.E. in the town of Drumheller on June 20 at approximately 5:10 p.m.

When the driver noticed officers, they suddenly drove away at a high rate of speed through a parking lot.

Luckily no one was injured in the incident and police soon found the vehicle just south of the community on Highway 9.

Officers moved in again to attempt an arrest, but the driver fled on foot into a nearby field.

The suspect, 31-year-old Justin Lenfesty, was located and arrested with the assistance of RCMP police dog services at about 6:15 p.m.

He is charged with the following offences:

Flight from police

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Resist/obstruction of a peace officer

Failure to comply with a release order

Lenfesty was released on conditions and is expected in Drumheller provincial court on July 9, 2021.