A 24-year-old man from Fort McMurray, Alta., is facing numerous charges including failing to self-isolate, following a traffic stop early this morning in Corner Brook, N.L.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says they stopped a vehicle shortly before 4 a.m. and the driver fled on foot.

In a release, they say the driver was quickly apprehended and now faces charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle, refusal, and obstructing a peace officer.

He is also charged with failing to self-isolate after arriving in the province on Jan. 22.

He has been ordered to appear in court on on February 9.

Police say the driver was also given a 90 day driving suspension and the vehicle was impounded.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2021.