Alberta man charged with fraud for using someone else's identity to buy a $45K SUV: RCMP

A Grande Prairie man is facing charges after allegedly using someone else's identification to buy an SUV worth more than $45,000.

Police received a report on April 12 that an SUV had been bought through identity theft.

A witness contacted RCMP and claimed someone had impersonated someone they knew and used their identity to buy a Hyundai Santa Fe, valued at over $45,000.

RCMP investigated the claim and were able to intercept the Santa Fe before it was delivered.

A 38-year-old Grande Prairie man has been charged with fraud over $5,000, identity fraud, and possession of a controlled substance.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in a Grande Prairie court on May 17.

Anyone who suspects fraud is encouraged to call their local police department.