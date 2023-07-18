Alberta man charged with luring Timmins, Ont., teens online
A 27-year-old Alberta man has been charged with luring following an investigation of incidents in Timmins that were reported in September 2022.
The suspect, who is from Fort McMurray, is believed to be behind incidents last fall in which “a number of local teenage girls were approached on social media for an illicit purpose,” Timmins police said in a news release Tuesday.
Police believe he contacted three victims “for a sexual purpose.”
He has been charged with three counts of luring someone under age 16; two counts of communicating with someone under age 18 for the purpose of obtaining sexual services; and, two counts of procuring someone under 18.
Police said the same man was arrested June 1 for committing similar crimes in Alberta.
“This investigation allows for the Timmins Police Service to remind parents and most importantly, young persons who are typically more vulnerable to this sort of victimization, to be alert, aware and to make effective use of crime prevention resources focused on this type of criminal activity,” police said.
There are resources here that explain the nature of online luring and the dangers of trusting strangers online.
-
Ontario facility ordered to stop providing child care after police reveal sex offender lives on siteA facility west of Barrie providing services to children with autism has been ordered to stop offering child care after police said a convicted sexual offender is living at the same address.
-
Motorcyclist critically injured in Scarborough crashA man has been critically injured in a motorcycle crash in Scarborough.
-
Toronto hardware store open for nearly a century to close amid safety concernsA nearly century-old hardware store in the heart of Toronto’s LGBTQ2S+ village is looking at closing its doors if the safety situation in the neighbourhood doesn’t improve.
-
Tensions boil over at safe injection site meeting in CharlottetownHousing Minister Rob Lantz was unhurt after being shoved by an aggravated man at the meeting over a safe injection site in Charlottetown's downtown.
-
'An absolute disrespect': Brandon's new rule requiring residents to shovel sidewalks causes concernPeople living in Brandon will have to clear a bit more snow this winter after city council passed new changes requiring residents to clear sidewalks.
-
City twins to compete in three sports at World Dwarf GamesBrandon and Jared Vanderlinden are the lone Edmontonians among the 50 athletes Canada is sending to Cologne, Germany, to compete in the eighth annual World Dwarf Games.
-
B.C. transportation minister vows to raise fines, recover repair costs after overpass strikeThe day after a large truck hit a Highway 99 overpass in Delta causing substantial damage, B.C. Transportation Minister Rob Fleming is vowing to raise fines and recover repair costs from truck drivers and companies involved in overpass strikes.
-
Toronto police search for suspect wanted in connection with sexual assault involving handgunToronto police are searching for a suspect who allegedly pulled a gun and sexually assaulted a victim earlier this week.
-
Rainy Maritime weather dampens summer spirits for manyNova Scotia has experienced days upon days of rain, drenching farmers fields, and emptying patios. People want to soak up the sun instead of getting soaked.