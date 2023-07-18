Alberta man charged with luring Timmins, Ont., teens online

A 27-year-old Alberta man has been charged with luring following an investigation of incidents in Timmins that were reported in September 2022.

The suspect, who is from Fort McMurray, is believed to be behind incidents last fall in which “a number of local teenage girls were approached on social media for an illicit purpose,” Timmins police said in a news release Tuesday.

Police believe he contacted three victims “for a sexual purpose.”

He has been charged with three counts of luring someone under age 16; two counts of communicating with someone under age 18 for the purpose of obtaining sexual services; and, two counts of procuring someone under 18.

Police said the same man was arrested June 1 for committing similar crimes in Alberta.

“This investigation allows for the Timmins Police Service to remind parents and most importantly, young persons who are typically more vulnerable to this sort of victimization, to be alert, aware and to make effective use of crime prevention resources focused on this type of criminal activity,” police said.

There are resources here that explain the nature of online luring and the dangers of trusting strangers online.