Alberta man charged with sexual assault could have alleged victims in Nova Scotia: RCMP

An Alberta man who previously lived in Nova Scotia is facing a number of charges following a 10-month sexual assault investigation.

Bonnyville RCMP in Alberta say they have been investigating allegations that a man used various aliases online to gain access to a number of victims and commit sexual offences.

On Jan. 13, police say they executed a search warrant at the man’s home in Bonnyville, Alta.

Christopher Brian Godfrey, 44, was arrested the same day and charged with the following

sexual assault

fraud over $5,000

extortion

Police say Godfrey has also used aliases of 'Lucas Kennedy' or 'Lucas Jacknife' online.

Godfrey has been released on bail and multiple conditions, which include not possessing any weapons, not to have a computer in his home, and to only use the telephone function on his phone except for work purposes.

Godfrey is scheduled to appear in Bonnyville provincial court on Feb. 22.

Meanwhile, Nova Scotia RCMP say there could be alleged victims in the province, and they are encouraging those people to come forward.

“Police want victims to know that they can contact them and discuss an incident before making a decision to further participate in the investigation and court process,” said the RCMP in a news release.

Anyone who feels they may have been victimized by Godrey can reach out to the RCMP at 1-800-803-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).