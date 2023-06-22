Alberta man cycling across Canada to raise money for specialized bikes for kids

An Alberta man is cycling across Canada to raise money so that physically challenged children can also know the joy of riding a bike.

Matt Devine is on his way to Victoria, B.C. after he left Halifax one month ago. He will then head north to Whitehorse and Yellowknife.

Along the way, he hopes to raise $100,000 to provide special children with specialized bicycles. He averages about 150 kilometres a day on his 13,000-kilometre journey.

He said people take the act of riding a bike for granted and is thankful for a program that lets him help kids out.

“These kids are just hoping to be able to do that so that they can experience the joy and freedom that it brings,” he said.

“So programs like this are just absolutely amazing and they transform those kids’ lives.”

Money raised in Saskatchewan will stay in the province. Anyone wanting to donate can go to the Hospitals of Regina website.