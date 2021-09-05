Alberta man dead, another arrested after B.C. recreational vehicle crash

Police near B.C.'s border with Alberta are investigating after a recreational vehicle rollover that killed a man Saturday night.

Elk Valley RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are both investigating the incident, which happened in the Newgate area on the west side of Lake Koocanusa, according to a news release from BC RCMP.

Officers were called to the scene of the incident around 11:50 p.m., along with paramedics and Fernie Search and Rescue crews, police said.

The initial investigation has found that an Alberta man was driving a "utility terrain vehicle" when it rolled in a body of water, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured, but his passenger - also an Alberta man - died at the scene, according to police.

"Alcohol is believed to have been a contributing factor in the incident," RCMP said in the release.

"The driver has been arrested and released to appear at a later date in a Fernie provincial court."