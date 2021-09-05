Alberta man dead, another arrested after B.C. recreational vehicle crash
Police near B.C.'s border with Alberta are investigating after a recreational vehicle rollover that killed a man Saturday night.
Elk Valley RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are both investigating the incident, which happened in the Newgate area on the west side of Lake Koocanusa, according to a news release from BC RCMP.
Officers were called to the scene of the incident around 11:50 p.m., along with paramedics and Fernie Search and Rescue crews, police said.
The initial investigation has found that an Alberta man was driving a "utility terrain vehicle" when it rolled in a body of water, police said.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured, but his passenger - also an Alberta man - died at the scene, according to police.
"Alcohol is believed to have been a contributing factor in the incident," RCMP said in the release.
"The driver has been arrested and released to appear at a later date in a Fernie provincial court."
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Sept. 6, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.
-
-
Traffic restrictions in place as Saskatoon police investigate 3-vehicle crash on part of Boychuk DriveTraffic restrictions are in place on Boychuk Drive between Briarwood Road and 8th Street East as Saskatoon police investigate a three-vehicle crash resulting in injuries.
-
Hamilton man busted doing twice the speed limit in HuntsvilleOPP in Huntsville have arrested and charged a man with impaired driving on Sunday, after going 85 km/h over the speed limit.
-
Sask. RCMP issue emergency alert after 'shooting incident' on James Smith Cree NationThe RCMP issued an emergency alert Sunday evening following what was described as a "shooting incident" on James Smith Cree Nation, north of Melfort.
-
Edmonton Elks return from COVID-19 hiatus to face Stampeders in Labour Day ClassicThe Calgary Stampeders will have history on their side Monday when they host the Edmonton Elks.
-
One person in hospital after crash in BarrieOne person is in hospital after a crash in Barrie on Sunday evening.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Vancouver long-term care home; 5 infected so farHealth officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Vancouver long-term care facility after three residents and two staff members there tested positive for the disease.
-
Demski catches TD in return from injury, Bombers top Riders 23-8 in West clashThe Winnipeg Blue Bombers scored 16 unanswered points in the second half and beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 23-8 on Sunday.