Alberta man drowns after jumping off bridge into Swift Current Creek

An Alberta man drowned in the Swift Current Creek on Sunday, according to a news release from Shaunavon RCMP.

Officers were called to help a swimmer in distress around 5 p.m. Sunday evening. It was revealed that a man, 21, had been swimming with his friends when he jumped off a bridge into the Swift Current Creek, and did not resurface.

The waters were searched by boat by the Swift Current Fire Department and Ministry of Environment Conservation Officers. The man’s body was recovered around 7:15 p.m., and his family has been notified.

The incident is under investigation by the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service.