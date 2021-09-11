Alberta man faces assault charge after health worker pushed at Charlottetown airport
A 35-year-old man from Alberta has been charged with assault after a health worker at the Charlottetown Airport was pushed early Thursday morning.
Charlottetown Police say a man and a woman who were passengers on an incoming flight refused to go through the COVID-19 screening center at the airport.
They say the man allegedly pushed a health worker aside, by-passed the screening area, and left the airport.
The couple was later located by police and arrested.
The man has been charged with assault, while he and the 41-year-old woman with him were each issued a $1,050 fine in violation of the Public Health Act.
The man was released with conditions and is to appear in Provincial Court at a later date.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2021.
