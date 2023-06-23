Alberta man facing 18 charges after construction equipment, guns, drugs seized

Mounties have seized construction equipment, guns and drugs from a home in Saddle Lake Cree Nation and arrested a 50-year-old-man.

An RCMP crime reduction unit executed a search warrant on the home last Thursday.

From there, officers seized a Dodge truck, construction equipment, a restricted firearm, non-restricted firearm, cocaine, methamphetamine and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The local resident is now facing charges including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, six counts of possession of firearm/ammunition while prohibited, and several other gun and drug charges.

“Reducing the harm brought to communities is one of the goals of the Crime Reduction Unit," Sgt. Mike Dunsmore said in a news release.

"Investigations like this take steps towards helping to reduce this harm.”

The accused already has two lifetime firearms prohibition orders.

He has been released from custody and is due back in a St. Paul courtroom on June 29.

Saddle Lake is about 150 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.