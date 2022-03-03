Alberta man flees Ukraine, family stays behind as Russian attacks continue

A Medicine Hat man has arrived in Poland after making a lengthy and confusing journey from Kyiv to Ukraine's western border, and he's unsure if his family left behind will also flee.

Dayton Snow, 25, spoke with CTV News from Krakow on Thursday, saying life in Ukraine had become more dangerous after the Russian invasion, with many sleepless nights.

"We were being bombarded by Russian tank fire," said Snow.

His father and younger half-siblings remain in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital city, where they all live.

"I just want to wait here in Poland to see what happens. Eventually I will be going back to Canada but I just want to make sure they get out safely," said Snow

He later added. "I'm hoping they can get out here and I want to stay back here if I can help them in anyway."

Born in Nanaimo, B.C. but raised in Medicine Hat, Snow traveled to Ukraine in spring of 2021 to teach English, and lived there consistently since October.

His father, Darren Snow, an information technology specialist in Kyiv, spoke with CTV News on Thursday in between constant interruptions from bangs, booms and clapping noises coming from outside his window.

"You know this just wears you out, you just hear all these explosions," said the older Snow, who guesses the sounds of the blasts were approximately six kilometres from his apartment home.

He said his building has three bunkers, one equipped with a kitchen where people from other regions of Ukraine have come to stay, but Snow is not staying in one of the bunkers.

Darren Snow is working on his own plans to flee along with his Ukrainian ex-wife and their eight-year-old son and three-year-old daughter -- but nothing has been decided.

Snow said he thinks the violence will soon worsen.

"I think the more losses (Russian President) Putin suffers, the more vicious he's going to get and the worse it's going to be here."

Amid concern for his family, the younger Snow says that he feels for the people of Ukraine and others who are struggling to get to safety.

"There are other people that are still caught up in this situation and have it much worse than me and everyone should pray for their safety and pray for peace."

The official guidance from the government of Canada to Canadians in Ukraine is as follows:

"If you are in Ukraine, you should shelter in a safe place unless you are able to leave the country safely. If you plan to leave Ukraine by air or land, confirm your destination’s entry requirements prior to arrival.

"Check Leaving Ukraine – Border restrictions for information about entering Hungary, Moldova, Poland, Romania or Slovakia from Ukraine."