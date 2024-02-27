Alberta man killed in crash involving semi near Kindersley

A 35-year-old man from Drayton Valley, Alta. was killed late last week in crash involving a semi, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.

In the service’s weekly update, it revealed that officers in Kindersley responded to a crash north of the community around 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 23.

An RCMP investigation determined a car and a semi collided on a stretch of Highway 21. A third vehicle collided into the pair after the fact.

EMS declared the driver of the car dead at the scene. His family has been notified, according to RCMP.

The drivers of both the semi and third vehicle were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

None of the three vehicles contained any passengers.

Highway 21 north of Kindersley was closed for the initial investigation. Kindersley RCMP continue to investigate the crash with the help of an RCMP collision reconstructionist.

Kindersley, Sask. is located about 389 kilometres northwest of Regina and about 202 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.